Steelers Sign Three More Draft Picks

Brooke Pryor reports that the Steelers have agreed to terms with three more draft picks, including CB Daylen Everette, OL Gennings Dunker, and TE Riley Nowakowski.
The following is an updated list of Steelers’ rookies who have signed their first NFL contracts:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|21
|Max Iheanachor
|T
|2
|47
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|3
|76
|Drew Allar
|QB
|3
|85
|Daylen Everette
|CB
|Signed
|3
|96
|Gennings Dunker
|T
|Signed
|4
|121
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|Signed
|5
|169
|Riley Nowakowski
|TE
|Signed
|6
|210
|Gabriel Rubio
|DT
|Signed
|7
|224
|Robert Spears-Jennings
|S
|Signed
|7
|230
|Eli Heidenreich
|RB
Everette, 22, was a five-star recruit and the sixth-ranked cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Norfolk, Virginia. He committed to Georgia and remained there for four years, earning Third Team All-SEC honors in 2024 and 2025.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Everette as the 13th-best cornerback in the class with a third-to-fourth-round grade.
In his collegiate career, Everett appeared in 55 games at Georgia over four years and recorded 150 total tackles, five tackles for loss, five interceptions, 19 passes defended, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown.
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