Steelers Sign Three More Draft Picks

Brooke Pryor reports that the Steelers have agreed to terms with three more draft picks, including CB Daylen Everette, OL Gennings Dunker, and TE Riley Nowakowski.

The following is an updated list of Steelers’ rookies who have signed their first NFL contracts:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 21 Max Iheanachor T 2 47 Germie Bernard WR 3 76 Drew Allar QB 3 85 Daylen Everette CB Signed 3 96 Gennings Dunker T Signed 4 121 Kaden Wetjen WR Signed 5 169 Riley Nowakowski TE Signed 6 210 Gabriel Rubio DT Signed 7 224 Robert Spears-Jennings S Signed 7 230 Eli Heidenreich RB

Everette, 22, was a five-star recruit and the sixth-ranked cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Norfolk, Virginia. He committed to Georgia and remained there for four years, earning Third Team All-SEC honors in 2024 and 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Everette as the 13th-best cornerback in the class with a third-to-fourth-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Everett appeared in 55 games at Georgia over four years and recorded 150 total tackles, five tackles for loss, five interceptions, 19 passes defended, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown.