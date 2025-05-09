Steelers Sign Two Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed seventh-round LB Carson Bruener to a four-year rookie contract on Friday.

Pittsburgh also announced it signed seventh-round CB/PR Donte Kent to his rookie contract.

They are the first of Pittsburgh’s seven picks from the 2025 NFL Draft to sign their rookie contracts.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 21 Derrick Harmon DT 3 83 Kaleb Johnson RB 4 123 Jack Sawyer EDGE 5 164 Yahya Black DT 6 185 Will Howard QB 7 226 Carson Bruener LB Signed 7 229 Donte Kent CB Signed

Bruener, 23, was a taken with the No. 226 overall pick in the seventh round by the Steelers out of Washington in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is the son of former Steelers TE Mark Bruener. He earned Third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024.

During his college career, Bruener appeared in 52 games and recorded 305 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five interceptions, nine pass defenses, and four forced fumbles.

Kent, 23, was taken with the No. 229 overall pick in the seventh round out of Central Michigan in the 2025 NFL Draft. He earned Second-team All-MAC honors twice in 2023 and 2024, and was First-team All-MAC in 2022.

During his college career, Kent appeared in 53 games and recorded 234 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, 46 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.