Steelers Sign Two More Picks Including Fourth-Round EDGE Jack Sawyer

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed fourth-round EDGE Jack Sawyer to a four-year rookie contract.

Pittsburgh also signed sixth-round QB Will Howard to his rookie deal.

This leaves the Steelers with three remaining unsigned picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 21 Derrick Harmon DT 3 83 Kaleb Johnson RB 4 123 Jack Sawyer EDGE Signed 5 164 Yahya Black DT 6 185 Will Howard QB Signed 7 226 Carson Bruener LB Signed 7 229 Donte Kent CB Signed

Sawyer, 22, was a five-star recruit and the third-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Pickerington, Ohio. He committed to Ohio State and spent four seasons there, earning Second Team All-Big 10 honors in 2024.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 11 edge and the No. 58 overall player with a second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Sawyer appeared in 54 games and recorded 144 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, six forced fumbles, 11 passes defended and one interception.

Howard, 23, was a four-star recruit out of Pennsylvania in the 2020 recruiting class. He committed to Kansas State and enrolled in February 2020.

After four years with Kansas State, Howard entered the transfer portal as a four-star prospect and committed to Ohio State where he spent the 2024 season and led the Buckeyes to a championship.

In his collegiate career, Howard appeared in 50 games over five seasons and completed 63.8 percent of passes for 9,796 yards, 83 touchdowns and 35 interceptions. He also rushed 331 times for 1,147 yards and 26 touchdowns.