Steelers Sign UDFA C Greg Crippen

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed UDFA C Greg Crippen to a contract.

In correspondence, the Steelers released OL Sataoa Laumea.

Crippen, 24, was a three-star recruit and the 38th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Bradenton, Florida. He committed to Michigan and remained there for five years, earning Honorable Mention All-Big ten honors in 2025.

In his collegiate career, Crippen appeared in 40 games over five seasons at Michigan.