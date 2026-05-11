Steelers Sign UDFA C Greg Crippen

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed UDFA C Greg Crippen to a contract.
In correspondence, the Steelers released OL Sataoa Laumea.
Crippen, 24, was a three-star recruit and the 38th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Bradenton, Florida. He committed to Michigan and remained there for five years, earning Honorable Mention All-Big ten honors in 2025.
In his collegiate career, Crippen appeared in 40 games over five seasons at Michigan.
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