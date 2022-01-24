Steelers Sign WR Anthony Miller To Futures Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed WR Anthony Miller to a futures contract for the 2022 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Steelers:

Miller, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him in October. He later signed on to the Steelers’ practice squad.

In 2021, Miller appeared in three games for the Texans and Steelers, catching six passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.