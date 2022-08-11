Steelers Sign WR Christian Blake, Waive/Injured WR Javon McKinley

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday that they’ve signed WR Christian Blake to a contract and waived WR Javon McKinley with an injury designation.

Should Blake clear waivers tomorrow, he would revert to Steelers’ injured reserve list.

Blake, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois in 2018. He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason but later re-signed to the practice squad.

Atlanta brought Blake back on a futures deal for the 2019 season and he was on their active roster the past two seasons. He had a brief stint with the Cardinals this summer.

In 2021, Blake appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and caught four passes for 25 yards receiving and no touchdowns.