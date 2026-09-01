Steelers Signed Three More To PS Including OLB Bradyn Swinson

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed OLB Bradyn Swinson, DB Car’lin Vigers and WR Brandon Johnson to the practice squad.

We have signed DB Carlin Vigers, LB Bradyn Swinson and WR Brandon Johnson to the practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 1, 2026

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

RB Lew Nichols RB Travis Homer WR Brandon Smith WR Max Hurleman TE Lake McRee OL Doug Nester OL Steven Jones DL Esezi Otomewo DL Kyler Baugh DB Sebastian Castro DB Doneiko Slaughter LB Jacoby Windmon DE Julius Welschof WR Brandon Johnson DB Car’lin Vigers OLB Bradyn Swinson

Swinson, 24, started his career at Oregon before transferring to LSU, becoming a starter in his final season. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was in the first year of a four-year, $4,640,796 rookie contract that included a $440,796 signing bonus. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Patriots promoted Swinson to the active roster later in the season.

In 2025, Swinson appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded one tackle.

During his five-year college career, Swinson recorded 128 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and 11 pass deflections in 55 career games.