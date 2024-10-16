Steelers Signed Two To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji and LB Craig Young to the practice squad.
We have signed LB Ade Ogundeji and LB Craig Young to the Practice Squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/DXp3y8ihIj
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 16, 2024
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:
- CB Anthony Averett
- DB Thomas Graham Jr.
- DL Jacob Slade
- RB Jonathan Ward
- OL Doug Nester
- WR Brandon Johnson
- OL John Leglue
- LB Devin Harper
- WR Ben Skowronek (Injured)
- WR Quez Watkins
- DB Ayo Oyelola (International)
- CB D’Shawn Jamison
- DB C.J. Henderson
- OLB Eku Leota
- WR Lance McCutcheon
- OLB Ade Ogundeji
- LB Craig Young
Ogundeji, 25, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He missed all of last season on injured reserve before being activated in January.
He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.72 million rookie contract when the Falcons waived him in May. Ogundeji later caught on with the Steelers.
In 2022, Ogundeji appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 42 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!