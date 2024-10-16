Steelers Signed Two To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji and LB Craig Young to the practice squad.

We have signed LB Ade Ogundeji and LB Craig Young to the Practice Squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/DXp3y8ihIj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 16, 2024

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

CB Anthony Averett DB Thomas Graham Jr. DL Jacob Slade RB Jonathan Ward OL Doug Nester WR Brandon Johnson OL John Leglue LB Devin Harper WR Ben Skowronek (Injured) WR Quez Watkins DB Ayo Oyelola (International) CB D’Shawn Jamison DB C.J. Henderson OLB Eku Leota WR Lance McCutcheon OLB Ade Ogundeji LB Craig Young

Ogundeji, 25, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He missed all of last season on injured reserve before being activated in January.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.72 million rookie contract when the Falcons waived him in May. Ogundeji later caught on with the Steelers.

In 2022, Ogundeji appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 42 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.