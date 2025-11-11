Steelers Signing CB Asante Samuel Jr. To Practice Squad

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are signing CB Asante Samuel Jr. to the practice squad.

The veteran had gone on tour with visits to several teams in the last week, and has now settled on a destination. The Bears were supposed to be the last of six teams he visited but Pittsburgh convinced him to sign.

He’s been recovering from offseason spinal fusion surgery and needed medical clearance to play.

Samuel, 25, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 collegiate season after eight games at Florida State. The Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with pick No. 47 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Samuel played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $7,222,944 that included a $2,613,050 signing bonus. He’s been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.