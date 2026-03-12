Steelers Signing DB Jaquan Brisker To One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing DB Jaquan Brisker to a one-year deal, according to Mike Garafolo.

Ian Rapoport adds Brisker’s one-year deal is worth up to $5.5 million.

Brisker, 26, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. He also was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2020.

The Bears drafted Brisker with the No. 48 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year four-year $7,355,538 contract that included a $2,529,482 signing bonus.

In 2025, Brisker appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 93 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one interception and eight pass deflections.