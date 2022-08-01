Steelers Signing K Chris Boswell To Four-Year, $20M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Steelers are signing kicker Chris Boswell to a new four-year, $20 million extension that includes $12.5 million guaranteed.

This new four-year extension ties Boswell with Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history.

Boswell, 31, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2014. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on to their practice squad.

The Texans wound up cutting him after a week and he eventually signed a futures contract with the Giants. He was, again, among the team’s final roster cuts and eventually caught on with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh placed the second-round restricted tender on Boswell only to agree to a four-year extension worth just under $20 million in 2019.

In 2021, Boswell appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and converted 36 of 40 field goal attempts (90 percent) to go along with 27 of 29 extra point tries (93.1 percent).