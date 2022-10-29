Steelers Signing K Nick Sciba

Ray Fittipaldo reports that the Steelers are signing K Nick Sciba for their matchup with the Eagles tomorrow, as K Chris Boswell is out with a groin injury.

Sciba, 22, went undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2022 before catching on with the Steelers.

He was among the team’s offseason roster cuts but is finally on his way back to the active roster as Pittsburgh needs a kicker active this Sunday.

During his four years at Wake Forest, Sciba appeared in 48 games, making all 193 of his extra-point attempts. He also made 80 of his 89 field goal attempts.