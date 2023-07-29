Steelers Signing LB Kwon Alexander

Brooke Pryor reports that LB Kwon Alexander has agreed to a deal with the Steelers on Saturday.

Alexander previously visited with the Steelers back in May.

Alexander, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,758,320 contract before agreeing to a four-year contract worth $54 million with the 49ers in 2019.

He was traded to the Saints midseason in 2020 for LB Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round pick. He tore his Achilles late in the season and was released.

Alexander returned to the Saints on a one-year deal before joining the Jets for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Alexander appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 69 tackles, one forced fumble and a pass defense.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.