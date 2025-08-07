Steelers Signing OL Andrus Peat

Per Nick Farabaugh, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said they have signed veteran OL Andrus Peat to a contract.

Peat, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.393 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $1.988 million for the 2018 season when the Saints picked up his fifth-year option for 2019.

After playing out his option and becoming an unrestricted free agent, Peat signed back with the Saints on a five-year, $57.5 million deal in 2020.

He was due base salaries of $11.825 million in 2023 and 2024 when he reworked his deal, taking a pay cut and chopping off the 2024 season on his contract. Peat then signed a one-year deal with the Raiders for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Peat appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and made one start.