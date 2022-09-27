Steelers Signing P Jordan Berry To Practice Squad

According to Gerry Dulac, the Steelers are hosting P Jordan Berry at their facility and are expected to sign him to the roster.

Dulac adds starting P Pressley Harvin is injured and Berry will kick while he’s out.

This would be Berry’s second stint in Pittsburgh after losing the competition to Harvin in 2021.

Berry, 31, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky. He signed a one-year extension before the 2018 season worth $1.9 million before returning to the team on a two-year contract in 2020.

The Steelers opted to release Berry coming out of training camp only to bring him back a few months later. He re-signed with the team on a one-year deal for 2021.

Berry was let go by the Steelers prior to the 2021 season and caught on with the Vikings. Minnesota re-signed him for the 2022 season but cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Berry appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and totaled 3,624 punt yards on 78 attempts for an average of 46.5 yards per kick. He had a long punt of 64 yards and placed 26 kicks inside the 20 with three touchbacks.