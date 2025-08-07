Steelers Signing QB Logan Woodside

Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said they are signing QB Logan Woodside to a contract.

Pryor mentions that Tomlin cited Woodside’s time with OC Arthur Smith in Tennessee following sixth-round QB Will Howard’s injury.

Woodside, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,529,996 contract that included a $69,996 signing bonus, but was waived by the Bengals as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players.

Woodside was on and off the Titans’ practice squad before returning to Tennessee in 2019. He wound up being among Tennessee’s roster cuts but was brought back and added to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in January 2020.

Woodside returned on an exclusive rights contract in 2022 before being cut coming out of camp. He re-signed to the practice squad but was signed away by the Falcons later in the year.

After playing out his contract in Atlanta, Woodside signed with the Bengals in April of 2024 but was cut coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. He bounced on and off the active roster and practice squad for the rest of the year and re-signed in the offseason before being let go in July.

For his career, Woodside has appeared in 13 games and recorded four completions on seven attempts for 34 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.