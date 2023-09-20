Steelers Signing RB Godwin Igwebuike, Promoting DT Breiden Fehoko

According to Mike Garafolo, the Steelers are signing RB Godwin Igwebuike to their active roster from Atlanta’s practice squad.

Ian Rapoport adds that the Steelers are signing DT Breiden Fehoko to their active roster.

Pittsburgh also signed WR Deuce Watts to their practice squad.

Igwebuike’s main value at this point is as a kickoff returner and backup running back. He’ll replace Steelers RB Anthony McFarland while the latter is on injured reserve.

Igwebuike, 28, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract but was waived by the Buccaneers coming out of the preseason.

From there, Igwebuike had short stints with the Buccaneers, 49ers, Jets, and Lions before signing on with the Seahawks, where he spent the 2022 season bouncing on and off the practice squad and active roster.

The Falcons signed Igwebuike to a contract in training camp and re-signed him to their practice squad after roster cuts.

In 2022, Igwebuike appeared in five games for the Seahawks and totaled 308 kick return yards. He also added three carries for four total yards.