Steelers Signing RB Xazavian Valladay, Waiving RB John Lovett

According to Mike Garafolo, the Steelers are signing RB Xazavian Valladay to a contract.

He was just let go by the Texans earlier this week. In a corresponding move, Aaron Wilson reports the Steelers will waive RB John Lovett.

Valladay, 25, played five years at Wyoming before transferring to Arizona State for his final season in 2022. He earned second-team all-conference honors.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Valladay signed on with the Texans.

During his six-year college career, Valladay rushed 835 times for 4,372 yards (5.2 YPC) and 34 touchdowns to go along with 87 receptions for 873 yards and four more scores in 55 games.