Steelers Signing S Juan Thornhill

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Steelers are signing S Juan Thornhill to a one-year contract on Monday.

Thornhill visited with the 49ers last week, but it looks like the Steelers proved to be his best option in the end.

Thornhill, 29, was taken with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round by the Chiefs out of Virginia in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $4,615,266 rookie contract that included a $1,376,556 signing bonus.

He signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Browns and was entering the final year of his contract when Cleveland released him in February.

In 2024, Thornhill appeared in 11 games for the Browns and recorded 49 tackles, one tackle for loss, and three pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.