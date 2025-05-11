Steelers Signing UDFA OL Gareth Warren

Per Alex Kozora, the Steelers are signing undrafted OL Gareth Warren to their roster following a successful tryout at rookie minicamp.

Warren hails from Kailua Kona, Hawaii, and played his collegiate football at Lindenwood University.

During his four seasons with Lindenwood, Warren appeared in 38 games on the offensive line and also caught a pass for six yards.

We will have more on Warren as it becomes available.