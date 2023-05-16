Steelers Signing XFL WR Hakeem Butler

According to Ari Meirov, the Steelers are signing WR Hakeem Butler to a contract on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh invited Butler to their rookie minicamp in recent weeks and was clearly impressed enough to sign him to a contract.

Butler washed out of the NFL but was one of the players who made the most of their chance in the spring league. He was one of the league’s leading receivers this past season.

Butler, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019 out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3.3 million with Arizona. However, Butler was placed on injured reserve as a rookie before being waived coming out of training camp in his second season.

Butler had a stint on the Panthers practice squad before being signed to the Eagles’ roster. He was later cut and re-signed to the practice squad before being brought back on a futures deal for the 2021 season. However, he was cut during camp.

Butler caught on in the Canadian Football League in 2022 and was drafted by the XFL in 2023 by the St. Louis Battlehawks.

In 2023, Butler appeared in 10 games for the Battlehawks and recorded 51 catches for 599 yards and eight touchdowns.