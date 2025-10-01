Steelers Tried Out Five DBs

The Pittsburgh Steelers had five defensive backs in for a tryout on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

DB Kendell Brooks DB Jack Henderson DB Maxen Hook DB Glendon Miller DB Mark Perry

Perry, 24, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of TCU following the 2024 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and had a brief stint on the Texans practice squad before joining the Patriots practice squad.

New England re-signed Perry to a futures contract following the conclusion of last year but waived him this offseason. Tennessee claimed him off of waivers but released him in August, after which he had a stint with the Bears.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.