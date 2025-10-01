Steelers Tried Out Five DBs

The Pittsburgh Steelers had five defensive backs in for a tryout on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.
The full list includes:
- DB Kendell Brooks
- DB Jack Henderson
- DB Maxen Hook
- DB Glendon Miller
- DB Mark Perry
Perry, 24, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of TCU following the 2024 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and had a brief stint on the Texans practice squad before joining the Patriots practice squad.
New England re-signed Perry to a futures contract following the conclusion of last year but waived him this offseason. Tennessee claimed him off of waivers but released him in August, after which he had a stint with the Bears.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
