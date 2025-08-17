Steelers Tried Out Four Long Snappers

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially brought in four free agent long snappers for tryouts on Sunday.

The full list includes:

Pepper, 31, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State in 2016. The Packers signed him to a future/reserve contract for 2017.

However, Green Bay elected to cut Pepper loose shortly after the 2017 draft. From there, he played for the Ravens and returned to the Packers, but Green Bay declined to tender Pepper an offer.

Pepper had stints with the Giants and Dolphins before eventually signing on with the 49ers in 2020. He signed a three-year extension in 2023 but was unfortunately cut loose in March.

In 2024, Pepper appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers.