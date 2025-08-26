Steelers Waive DB Beanie Bishop Among 13 Cuts To Get To 53 Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced 14 moves ahead of the roster cutdown deadline.
The Steelers waived the following players:
- DL DeMarvin Leal
- LB Eku Leota
- DB Beanie Bishop
- DB Sebastian Castro
- OL Dylan Cook
- WR Ke’Shawn Williams
- DL Domenique Davis (waived/injured)
- WR Brandon Johnson (waived/injured)
Pittsburgh also released the following vested veterans:
- DB Chuck Clark
- DB James Pierre
- OL Max Scharping
- RB Trey Sermon
- WR Robert Woods
Additionally, the Steelers placed DB Cory Trice Jr. on injured reserve.
Bishop, 25, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia following the 2024 draft. He signed a three-year, $2,855,000 contract and was set to make a base salary of $960k in 2025.
In 2024, Bishop appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 45 total tackles, two tackles for loss, seven passes defended and four interceptions.
