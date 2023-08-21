Steelers Waive/Injured WRs Hakeem Butler & Cody White

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday that they’ve waived WRs Cody White and Hakeem Butler with injury designations.

Should they clear waivers tomorrow, they would revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

Butler, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019 out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3.3 million with Arizona. However, Butler was placed on injured reserve as a rookie before being waived coming out of training camp in his second season.

Butler had a stint on the Panthers practice squad before being signed to the Eagles’ roster. He was later cut and re-signed to the practice squad before being brought back on a futures deal for the 2021 season. However, he was cut during camp.

Butler caught on in the Canadian Football League in 2022 and was drafted by the XFL in 2023 by the St. Louis Battlehawks. The Steelers signed him to a contract this past May.

In 2023, Butler appeared in 10 games for the Battlehawks and recorded 51 catches for 599 yards and eight touchdowns.