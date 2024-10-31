Steelers Waive OL Dylan Cook

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have waived OL Dylan Cook.

Cook just returned from injured reserve yesterday.

The team also signed OLB Ade Ogundeji to the practice squad. Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

DL Jacob Slade OL Doug Nester WR Brandon Johnson OL John Leglue LB Devin Harper WR Ben Skowronek (Injured) WR Quez Watkins DB Ayo Oyelola (International) CB D’Shawn Jamison OLB Eku Leota WR Lance McCutcheon LB Craig Young DB Zyon Gilbert NT Breiden Fehoko WR Andy Isabella RB Aaron Shampklin OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Cook, 26, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Montana following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Tampa Bay cut Cook in December before re-signing him a few weeks later. He returned on a futures deal for the 2023 season but was cut loose in May.

He then caught on with the Steelers shortly after but wound up being placed on injured reserve in August 2024.

Cook has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his two years at Montana, Cook played a total of 27 games with 23 starts.