Steelers Waive S Juan Thornhill

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are cutting veteran S Juan Thornhill today.

Although he’s a veteran player, he’ll go on the waiver wire as all players do after the trade deadline and will have to clear before he can pick his next team.

Pittsburgh has had injuries at safety but Thornhill evidently isn’t someone they think will be a part of the solution.

Thornhill, 30, was taken with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round by the Chiefs out of Virginia in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $4,615,266 rookie contract that included a $1,376,556 signing bonus.

He signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Browns and was entering the final year of his contract when Cleveland released him in February. He caught on with the Steelers on a one-year deal.

In 2025, Thornhill has appeared in nine games for the Steelers and recorded 38 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.