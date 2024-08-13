Steelers Waive WR Tarik Black With Injury Designation

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived WR Tarik Black with an injury designation on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

If he clears waivers, he’ll revert to injured reserve and likely be released later with a settlement.

Black, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts, but was eventually cut loose and signed to the Jets’ practice squad.

New York brought Black on a futures contract for 2022 but ended up releasing him and re-signing him to the practice squad. The Jets cut Black in December and he caught on with the Ravens late in the season.

He was cut coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2023.

In 2021, Black appeared in one game and caught one pass for 10 yards receiving.