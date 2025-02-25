Steelers Want To Get Extension Done With WR George Pickens

Steelers GM Omar Khan told reporters at the Combine on Tuesday that he’s met with WR George Pickens and they would like to sign him to an extension at some point.

“I had a really solid exit meeting with GP, and I can tell you that he has a desire to be great,” Khan said, via ESPN.com. “He has a desire to be great here. We have a desire for him to be great and to be great here, with respect to the contract.

“We won’t discuss that publicly and usually those things are addressed at a later date.”

There have been some concerns with Pickens and Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said publicly that the young receiver has to “grow up.”

“He’s just got to grow up, man,” Tomlin said during the season. “This is an emotional game, man. These divisional games are big. He’s got a target on his back because he’s George, he understands that. But he’s got to grow up. He’s got to grow up in a hurry.”

Tomlin was more optimistic about Pickens after the season.

“There’s certainly obviously more room for growth there,” Tomlin said last month. “I think he covered some ground in 2024, but there’s certainly a heck of a lot more ground to be covered, and we’ll see where it leaves us.”

Pickens, 23, was a preseason All-American second-team selection in 2021 and second-team preseason All-SEC. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year $6,752,177 rookie contract that included a $2,090,674 signing bonus.

In 2024, George Pickens appeared in 14 games for the Steelers, making 12 starts and catching 59 passes for 900 yards receiving and three touchdowns.