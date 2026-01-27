Steelers Will Interview Commanders PGC Jason Simmons For DC Role

Per Mark Kaboly, the Steelers will interview Commanders defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons for their DC role under new HC Mike McCarthy.

Kaboly adds Simmons coached with McCarthy in Green Bay from 2011 to 2018. He’s the first known interview for Pittsburgh’s DC opening.

Simmons, 49, played 10 years for the Steelers and Texans before being hired by Green Bay in 2011. He later took his first coaching job with the Packers in 2015 as their assistant special teams coach.

Simmons worked his way up to secondary coach before departing to become the Panthers defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach.

He was then hired with the Raiders in the same role from 2022 to 2023 before joining the Commanders as their pass game coordinator ahead of the 2024 season with HC Dan Quinn.