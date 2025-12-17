Steelers Worked Out Four Defensive Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted four defensive players for workouts on Wednesday, including LB Ronnie Perkins, LB Isaiah Thomas, DE Casey Toohill, and LB Oshane Ximines, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Toohill, 29, was a seventh-round pick to the Eagles out of Stanford in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million rookie deal through 2023 but was later waived in October.

Washington claimed him off waivers and he became an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Buffalo waived him in December and later returned to the team. Buffalo re-signed him in March but he was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Toohill appeared in 14 games for the Bills and recorded 20 total tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and one pass defended.