Steelers Worked Out OL Nate Herbig

Per the wire, the Steelers worked out G Nate Herbig, who was released from the Commanders’ reserve/retired list on Saturday.

He is now an unrestricted free agent with the ability to work out or sign with any team. However, this is not guaranteed and is just a possibility.

Herbig, 27, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2019. He signed a three-year, $2.02 million deal and managed to make the roster.

Philadelphia had tendered Herbig at the original round level worth just over $2.4 million for the 2022 season but elected to cut him loose, at which point he was claimed by the Jets. He then signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Steelers back in March of 2023.

Herbig signed a one-year deal with Washington this offseason. He missed all of last season on injured reserve after suffering a torn rotator cuff in August of last year.

In 2023, Herbig appeared in 17 games for the Steelers and made two starts at guard.