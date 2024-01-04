Steelers Worked Out Seven Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted seven players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

LB Jonathan Jones DB Carthell Flowers-Lloyd DL Marcus Haynes DB Thomas Graham DL Terrance Lang DB Herb Miller DL J-Min Pelley

Graham, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Chicago, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Graham was on and off of the Bears’ practice squad before eventually signing on with the Browns in 2022. He’s been on and off their roster before being released in November.

In 2022, Graham appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded six tackles.