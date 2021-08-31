ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Steelers WR James Washington does not expect to be traded at this point and is instead focused on the 2021 season in Pittsburgh.

Fowler says that Washington was frustrated with his role, but the Steelers are not looking to trade him.

Adam Schefter reported a few weeks ago that Washington has approached the organization to request a trade based on his limited playing time last season and this preseason thus far.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin later told reporters that Washington has not requested a trade out of Pittsburgh, despite the recent report.

“He has not. Those unnamed sources, we don’t react to or respond to. James has been great here, working, having a good camp,” Tomlin said, per Brian Batko.

Washington seemingly hasn’t been able to climb Pittsburgh’s depth chart through his first three years in the league and had no receptions in their preseason opener on Thursday.

Washington, 25, was selected in the second round out of Oklahoma State in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $4,501,346 rookie contract that included a $1,353,704 signing bonus.

He’s set to earn a base salary of $1,093,820 this season. He’s in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Washington appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 30 receptions for 392 yards (13.1 YPC) and five touchdowns.