Stefon Diggs Facing Strangulation & Assault Charges

Update: The Patriots released the following statement regarding Diggs: “The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

According to Boston 25 News, Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is facing felony charges of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault stemming from an incident at the beginning of this month.

The alleged incident was on Tuesday, December 2nd, the day after the Patriots beat the Giants on Monday Night Football.

Diggs’ attorneys appeared in court on Tuesday, per B25 News, seeking to have the police report impounded and the details sealed.

His arraignment in the case is scheduled for January 23rd, two days before the AFC Championship.

Diggs, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks, including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Diggs played out that contract and signed a three-year deal with the Patriots this offseason.

In 2025, Diggs has appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 82 catches on 99 targets for 970 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Diggs as the news is available.