Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott Extension Still ‘Priority’

When appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said it’s still a “priority” to finalize an extension with Dak Prescott.

Jones added they’ll also continue looking at possible deals for fellow QBs Cooper Rush and Trey Lance, who are also entering the final year of their contracts.

“Certainly, Dak is a priority in terms of his contract,” said Jones, via ProFootballTalk. “Certainly, we’ll be taking a look at Trey. I know Trey will look at his situation as well, in terms of what his options are. I’m sure a lot of that will depend on how everything works out with Dak. Cooper has been a strong backup here for us. But all of those things will just have to play out.”

Last month, Jeremy Fowler noted on ESPN that the narrative of the Cowboys not wanting to re-sign Prescott is false, adding that the team will likely try to get a deal done with their veteran quarterback.

A previous report from NFL Media mentioned that the two sides had a mutual understanding entering Prescott’s contract year and no offers were expected to come, citing part of a quote from owner Jerry Jones.

“He is willing to do everything he can to help us win,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill, “and so we are where we are. We have our contract, locked and loaded for this year. We can see as we move along how we are thinking, inclusive of everybody, including Dak. We’ll see what we do. I don’t have anything to report today.”

Prescott has a no-tag and no-trade clause in his contract, so if he wanted to test free agency after this season, there would be nothing in his way.

Prescott, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2023, Prescott appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added 55 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Prescott and the Cowboys as it becomes available.