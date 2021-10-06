Stephon Gilmore Seeking $15M/Year As A Free Agent; Packers, Chiefs & Buccaneers Among Many Interested Teams

USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports that former Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore is looking to earn at least $15 million a year in a new deal as an unrestricted free agent.

Gilmore was set to make just $7 million in the final year of his deal in New England and the conflict over that is why the team plans to release him today.

The 2019 defensive player of the year should have no shortage of teams interested given how many teams across the league need help at cornerback. Anderson has heard the Buccaneers will “definitely investigate” signing Gilmore.

Doug Kyed adds the Packers are expected to show interest in Gilmore and Matt Verderame has heard the Chiefs will show interest.

None of those three teams are flush with cap space, so it will be interesting to see what role that plays in where Gilmore lands after his shocking release.

Gilmore, 31, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021.

In 2020, Gilmore appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and recorded 37 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

We’ll have more on Gilmore as the news is available.