Still Chance Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Could Be Suspended Before Week 1

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the NFL initially proposed a “lengthy suspension” for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice that would have held him out for “double digit” games this season.

Rice’s agent along with the NFLPA pushed for a much lower suspension based on the precedent that has been set for similar situations.

The NFL has set the hearing date for Rice’s case to be September 30, which should allow him to appear in multiple games before he would receive any discipline.

However, Pelissero says there’s still a chance the two parties could negotiate a smaller settlement before that date.

If Rice were to push things out, it could push back the suspension until later on in the season and possibly the postseason, so there appears to be at least some incentive to negotiate a settlement in the coming weeks.

Rice’s legal situation wrapped up in July, as the judge gave five years’ probation and 30 days of jail time that can be served at any point in those five years. He received a deferred adjudication, meaning that if he completes the terms of his probation successfully, the case will be dismissed

Rice, 25, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He finished the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2024, Rice appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Rice and the Chiefs as the news is available.