Still No Contract Talks Between Cowboys & Mike McCarthy As Deadline Nears

According to Adam Schefter, the Cowboys and HC Mike McCarthy have still not engaged in any negotiations about a new contract even as his current deal is set to expire at midnight on Tuesday.

Schefter says at this rate it looks like McCarthy will indeed be free to explore his options outside of Dallas, with the Saints and Bears two teams that will have interest.

The last word on what’s been a strange situation is that the two sides were expected to move toward contract talks over the weekend after having extensive, football-related discussions about the direction of the Cowboys last week.

The Cowboys did block an interview request from the Bears last week but won’t be able to prevent McCarthy from speaking with teams once his contract expires.

McCarthy, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy has a record of 49-35 (58.3 percent) in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.

We’ll have more on McCarthy as the news is available.