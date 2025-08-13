Still No Substantive Discussions Between Cowboys, Micah Parsons

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, there have still not been any substantive discussions between the Cowboys and DE Micah Parsons on a new contract.

Archer adds it appears the Cowboys are at least willing to open the season with Parsons playing on the fifth-year option.

There’s nothing stopping the two sides from coming to an agreement at any point from now until next March, but if there’s not a deal by the start of the season, it increases the odds that Parsons plays out his contract year and forces Dallas to franchise him next offseason.

Things between the two sides have deteriorated, with Parsons upset that the Cowboys haven’t shown more urgency to get a deal done and have tried to go around his agent. That sparked a trade request from Parsons.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, meanwhile, has said he believes he and Parsons worked out an agreement in a meeting between the two of them this offseason. He’s told fans not to lose any sleep over Parsons’ trade request, but admitted he doesn’t know if the star defender will play Week 1.

Parsons is in line for a massive contract extension after the new deals signed by Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt this year. Garrett also initially requested to be traded from the Browns before finalizing a record extension.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.