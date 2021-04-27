Strong Expectation 49ers Try To Trade Jimmy Garoppolo Before Or During Draft

According to Jason La Canfora, there’s a strong expectation from other general managers that the 49ers will make a major effort to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

La Canfora adds the timing isn’t great with five first-round quarterbacks expected to be drafted, but the prevailing opinion around the league is that San Francisco will try to trade him before or during the draft this week.

With the 49ers taking a quarterback to be named later at No. 3 overall after making a massive trade up, Garoppolo’s days in San Francisco have clearly been numbered.

Still, while the team has not ruled out a trade for him, their asking price of a first-round pick has been prohibitive so far, especially considering Garoppolo’s contract.

If the 49ers are willing to lower that, perhaps a deal could be worked out with a team that misses out on a quarterback in the draft.

Garoppolo, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

In 2020, Garoppolo appeared in six games for the 49ers and completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions.

