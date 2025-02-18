‘Strong Indications’ Packers Are Planning To Move On From CB Jaire Alexander

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, there are “strong indications” the Packers and CB Jaire Alexander are headed for a split this offseason.

Demovsky notes multiple team sources have privately expressed frustration with Alexander’s inability to stay on the field in recent seasons, whether it’s from injuries or not being able to play through injuries.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst acknowledged both sides were frustrated when he addressed Alexander’s situation at the end of the season. He’s played just 14 games over the past two years and has one healthy season out of the last four.

Alexander declined to speak to reporters during locker room cleanout except to say he didn’t know if he would be back in 2025.

The veteran cornerback is due $17.5 million total in 2025, none of it guaranteed, and currently counts for $25 million on the cap, per Over The Cap. Green Bay would save $6.8 million in cap space by cutting Alexander.

Alexander, 27, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He is scheduled to make base salaries of $16.15 million and $18.15 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and seven pass defenses.

We’ll have more on the Packers and Alexander as the news is available.