T.J. Watt Tests Negative For COVID-19, Needs One More Test To Play In Week 13

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that, per multiple sources, Steelers’ LB T.J. Watt tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday. He now needs a second negative test to return for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, which he was in jeopardy of missing.

Watt, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option last offseason for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing.

In 2021, Watt has appeared in nine games for the Steelers and recorded 41 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two recoveries, and four pass defenses.