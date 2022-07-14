Talks Between Cardinals & Kyler Murray Reportedly Going Smoothly, Deal Possible Before Camp

Jeff Darlington says based on his conversations with sources, he believes contract talks between the Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray are going smoothly.

He adds there’s a good chance the deal is completed before the Cardinals begin training camp on July 26.

There was a lot of tension between the two sides earlier this offseason but Murray reported for OTAs and Darlington says it feels like the drama is in the rearview mirror.

Murray and his agent were angling for a new deal before the NFL draft and have strongly suggested a holdout would be on the table rather than playing out the 2022 season on his rookie deal.

Murray, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Murray appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 423 yards and five touchdowns.

