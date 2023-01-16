TCU WR Quentin Johnston Declares For Draft

TCU WR Quentin Johnston has officially declared for the NFL draft on Monday before the deadline.

Johnston is one of the top wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft and should be a first-round pick when all is said and done.

Over the course of his three-year career at TCU, Johnston has totaled 2,168 yards on 115 catches (18.8 YPC) to go along with 14 career receiving touchdowns. He’s also added an additional two touchdowns on the ground to go along with eight yards rushing.