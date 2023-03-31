TCU WR Quentin Johnston Has Pre-Draft Visits Scheduled With Seven Teams

Aaron Wilson reports that TCU WR Quentin Johnston is scheduled to take pre-draft visits to meet with seven teams.

The full list includes the Chiefs, Cowboys, Ravens, Cardinals, Vikings, Falcons and Jaguars.

Johnson met with the Patriots and Giants during his recent Pro Day and Wilson adds that the Texans spoke with him at the Combine.

Johnston, 21, is one of the top wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft and should be a first-round pick when all is said and done.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Alshon Jeffery.

Over the course of his three-year career at TCU, Johnston has totaled 2,168 yards on 115 catches (18.8 YPC) to go along with 14 career receiving touchdowns. He’s also added an additional two touchdowns on the ground to go along with eight yards rushing.