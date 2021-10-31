Teams Inquiring With Eagles About Possible Trade For DT Fletcher Cox

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have received trade inquiries for DT Fletcher Cox from teams offering mid-to-late-round picks.

Cox has drawn attention with his open criticism of the defensive system and teams have checked to see how willing the Eagles are to move him, per Rapoport. However, he adds it would take a high pick to get Philadelphia to relinquish Cox.

Jason La Canfora confirms the Eagles have received trade inquiries regarding Cox and OT Andre Dillard. He says Eagles GM Howie Roseman prefers to trade players on expiring contracts instead, though, and doesn’t want to have a fire sale.

Cox, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He’s currently in the sixth year of his seven-year, $110.79 million contract that includes $63 million guaranteed.

Cox stands to make base salaries of $15 million and $16.1 million over the final two years of his contract.

In 2021, Cox has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 11 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovered for a touchdown. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 48 interior defender out of 121 qualifying players.