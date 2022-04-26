Teams Monitoring Bears OLB Robert Quinn As Potential Trade Candidate

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bears OLB Robert Quinn was in Chicago on Tuesday to meet with new Bears HC Matt Eberflus and the staff. However, Rapoport says that teams are “sniffing around on him” regarding a potential trade.

Rapoport adds that Quinn is one of several veteran players being discussed as trade candidates around the league.

Quinn is coming off of a huge season with 18.5 sacks in 2021. Still, if the team was willing to trade DE Khalil Mack, he knows very little is assured as far as his future in Chicago goes.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business. Again, you see Khalil Mack getting traded. I mean, you probably gotta, again, it’s just a business. Don’t dwell on it … too crazy,” Quinn said via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “…I didn’t expect to go anywhere, or want to go anywhere, but again, this is a crazy business. … If something’s going to happen it’s going to happen, but again, it is what is what it is.”

Quinn, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2011. Los Angeles traded him to the Dolphins in 2018 for fourth- and sixth-round picks.

From there, the Dolphins traded Quinn to the Cowboys in 2019 and he played out the final year of his four-year, $66.575 million extension. He later signed a five-year, $70 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Bears in 2020.

In 2021, Quinn appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 49 tackles, 18.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.