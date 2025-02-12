Teams Monitoring Matthew Stafford As Potential Trade Candidate

When looking at the forecast going into this year’s offseason, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes teams could be monitoring how the Rams proceed with QB Matthew Stafford as a potential trade candidate.

Breer points out Los Angeles removed all future guarantees in his contract when converting $5 million from the final two years of his deal into 2024, noting there was an agreement to revisit his status after the season.

Breer expects Stafford’s return will hinge on how much the quarterback wants in his next deal and whether he can commit to playing past 2025. If Stafford demands a “big contract adjustment” for just one season and another team is willing to offer a first-round pick in exchange for him, Breer could see a move being intriguing for Los Angeles.

Last week, Dan Graziano of ESPN reported Stafford is expected to return to the team next season.

Graziano adds that Stafford’s current cap hit for 2025 is roughly $50 million so it’s possible the team could look to convert some of his salary into bonuses to lower that number to something more typical for a good NFL starting quarterback.

Stafford just turned 37 and reportedly believes that the Rams’ leadership gives them the ability to be playoff contenders once again next season.

It was also reported the team isn’t overly concerned about Stafford not returning despite his contract status, given that he is generally happy with the offense and the direction of the team. However, it was noted that teams could likely reach out to the Rams about a potential trade for Stafford, and if Los Angeles makes him available, he would be considered the top quarterback on the market this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Stafford plans to continue playing, with the two sides likely looking to sit down and negotiate a new deal.

Rams GM Les Snead was asked if the Rams would consider trading Stafford and he didn’t say no.

“[I]t’ll take someone calling or us reaching out if we want to do that,” Snead said via Pro Football Talk. “Those are the things that’ll be determined down the road here.”

Stafford, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later.

He’s due a base salary of $31 million in 2024, all of which is guaranteed. Stafford is due $32 and $31 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2024, Stafford appeared in 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

We will have more on Stafford and the Rams as it becomes available.