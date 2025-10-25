Teams Showing Interest In Jets DT Quinnen Williams

Dianna Russini reports that teams have been showing interest in Jets DT Quinnen Williams, adding that the team has a “massive” asking price for the veteran defensive tackle.

Williams, 27, was selected by the Jets as the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $32,529,380 rookie contract with a $21,677,732 signing bonus.

The Jets picked up his fifth-year option, which was worth $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In July of 2023, the Jets signed Williams to a four-year, $96 million contract extension. The deal included $66 million in guaranteed money.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in seven games for the Jets and recorded 17 tackles and one sack.

